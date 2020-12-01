Malaysia: Noraseela first woman president at Malaysian Olympians Association

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hurdler Noraseela Mohd Khalid has become the first woman to helm the Malaysian Olympians Association (MOA).

The association, in a statement today, announced the historic news, saying that Noraseela was appointed alongside seven others as MOA’s 2020-2022 term office-bearers without voting as their nominations were not challenged, national news agency Bernama reported.

Her appointment was first announced by former MOA president Karu Selvaratnam during the association’s annual general meeting held virtually via Zoom on Nov 21.

“The majority of the existing executive committee (exco) members, including the president Karu Selvaratnam, decided to step down.

“There were no challenges to any of the nominations for the new exco positions, and no voting was necessary as they were all unopposed. There were several new faces and, for the first time in the MOA’s history, a woman president has been elected,” the statement read.

Noraseela said she was honoured to be helming the MOA and would focus on one of her targets for the association – to spread awareness of its existence.

“I understand the responsibilities ahead of me and the committee members. We have the strength when we work as a team and obviously our diverse backgrounds will benefit the association,” she told Bernama.