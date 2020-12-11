Journalist assassinated at home in northwestern Pakistan; AJA founder expresses support

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistani journalist Qais Javed was shot dead in the yard of his home on the night of December 7 in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan.

Asia Journalist Association (AJA) founder and President of the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) from 2002 to 2005 Sang-ki Lee offered condolences and sympathies to Javed’s co-workers.

“I would like to pay my respects to Qais’s whole life and pray that his dreams will come true. I also hope the criminals will be caught soon,” he wrote in a message.

According to local reports, Javed, 37, had entered his house and was in his front yard when unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot him, multiple times before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, but died on the way. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing and police said they were investigating to determine the motive. One officer said that initial investigation suggested the attackers had been tailing Javed.

Javed, a Christian, worked as a camera operator for a private news channel, according to a friend. His family said he did not have personal enmity with anyone.