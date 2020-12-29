Around 50,000 teenage scouts from 169 countries to attend 2023 World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, South Korea

SEOUL: Around 50,000 teenage scouts from 169 countries plan to take part in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

The World Scout Jamboree, an international youth camp held every four years to facilitate cultural exchange among teenagers across the world, is set to take place in Saemangeum, a reclaimed area located on the western coast of North Jeolla Province, on August 1-12, 2023.

The executive committee for the 25th World Scout Jamboree is starting earnest preparations for the international youth gathering.

The ministry, which oversees the event in South Korea, said it would introduce means of increasing state investment and providing administrative support. It has allocated a budget of 84.6 billion won (US$77.9 million) for the event.

The initially proposed budget stood at 49.1 billion won, but it was later increased to create infrastructure and facilities that would allow improved safety and convenience for the participants.

The government also plans to create a pan-ministerial support committee that would be headed by the prime minister in the near future.

Kim Kyung-sun, the vice gender equality minister, said the government will “work hard to prepare for the successful hosting of the Jamboree event and make it into an opportunity to further strengthen the country’s international stature elevated by hallyu culture and K-quarantine (Korea’s know-how in dealing with the coronavirus).”

YONHAP