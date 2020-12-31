Yearender: Top 10 events in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: The year was difficult in every sense and in all the spheres. The COVID-19 pandemic declared by WHO in March 2020, ruined all the plans planned for 2020 and exposed problems in health care in many countries.

In general the current year has brought a lot of problems. First of all, these are problems related to the economy. Due to closed borders, trade between the countries has significantly decreased, the amount of budget revenues has decreased. For Kyrgyzstan, 2020 has become one of the most difficult in terms of record budget deficit and growth of public debt. It should be understood that not only Kyrgyzstan, but also all the countries of the world and faced such problems.

2020 – Year of Regional Development, Digitalization and Child Support

2020 has started in Kyrgyzstan with declaring it the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization and Child Support.

In 2018 the development of the regions was identified as a key priority of the country’s state policy. The chosen course of regional development was continued in 2019. Given that digital technologies are an important factor in improving the quality of life of the population, 2019 was declared the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization of the Country. These directions remained the priorities of state policy in 2020 as well. Along with them, one more important direction of state policy – support for children, especially orphans, children in difficult life situations and children with disabilities was added.

2020 – The cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia

2020 was the cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Many different events were planned this year, but due to coronavirus situation, most of them were canceled or postponed, some of them were held online. A total of 221 joint events were announced aimed at strengthening cultural, social, economic and other processes. However, despite all this, the cross year has taken place.

First COVID-19 case registered in Kyrgyzstan

The first COVID-19 case has been registered in Kyrgyzstan on March 18, when three pilgrims returned back from Saudi Arabia.

Kyrgyz authorities have taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country by closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and entertainment centers, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew for one month and a half.

Kyrgyzstan declared an emergency on March 22, and it is still in force in the country.

The peak incidence was in July, after lifting a curfew and easing restrictions. Then the Kyrgyz health care system showed many problems in the system.

Prime Minister of the country Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev resigned

Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev has resigned on June 15 citing an ongoing criminal investigation into the assignment of national radio frequencies.

Saying that he has nothing to do with this case, Abylgaziev said the corruption probe undermined trust in the government and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyrgyzstan participated in the first China-Central Asia (C+C5) ministerial meeting

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov participated in the first China-Central Asia (C+C5) ministerial meeting on July 16 via videoconference. The event was organized at the initiative of the Chinese side and attended by foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and China.

During the online meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and curbing its spread in the world, as well as issues of promoting economic recovery and productive activities in the conditions of the pandemic.

The sides also discussed cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism and separatism, stressing the importance of peace process in Afghanistan.

The meeting adopted and issued the Joint Statement of the C+C5 Foreign Ministers Video Meeting.

Chinese FM Wang Yi visited Kyrgyzstan on an official visit

State Councilor, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi visited Kyrgyzstan on September 14 for an official visit. This was the first visit to the country from among high-ranking officials of China since the beginning of the pandemic. The purpose of Wang Yi’s visit was conditioned by the strengthening of cooperation aimed at combating the coronavirus.

The Chinese foreign minister met in Bishkek with President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, where an exchange of views took place on the priority areas of the Kyrgyz-Chinese bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The sides expressed their readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation, as well as mutual solidarity and readiness to further support each other in the current situation.

Parliamentary elections held on October 4



Kyrgyzstan has conducted the parliamentary elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic on October 4.

A total of 16 political parties competed for parliamentary seats.

On the results of the elections 4 parties have surpassed the 7 percent threshold to receive seats in the country’s parliament consisting of 120 seats with members elected for a five-year term by party-list proportional voting.

Kyrgyzstan annulled the results of the parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan annulled the results of parliamentary elections on October 4 amid the ongoing protest actions in Kyrgyzstan.

After the preliminary results were declared, the losing parties organized protest actions demanding to annul the results of voting, as they consider that the voting was carried out with gross violations.

The participants of the demonstration seized several strategic objects in Bishkek like the Parliament building and the government building. As a result of clashes between the police and protesters, more than 1,000 people were injured, one person died.

Kyrgyzstan’s President, prime minister and parliament speaker step down

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov resigned on October 6 amid protests in the country.

The same day, the deputies of the Kyrgyz Parliament at an extraordinary meeting elected MP Myktybek Abdyldaev as speaker of the parliament and opposition leader Sadyr Zhaparov as acting prime minister. Zhaparov was released from the colony on Monday, amid protests to annul the results of parliamentary elections. He was serving time on charges of taking a hostage during the 2013 riots.

On October 15 President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has declared his resignation amid demands of protesters for his immediate resignation.

Later, Speaker Abdyldaev resigned and he was replaced by Kanat Isayev, who also resigned to participate in presidential elections, which is scheduled for January 10.

In addition, Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov also resigned to participate in the elections. Now Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov has been serving as the president of the country, while Vice Prime Minister Artem Novikov became acting prime minister of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz wrestler became Top Performer of the World Cup

However, the year ended with good news in sports. Kyrgyz wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova has been recognized as the Top Performer of the World Cup.

Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova has won the gold medal at the World Cup in women’s wrestling held on Dec. 12-18 in Serbia’s Belgrade city. There two more Kyrgyz wrestlers have won the same World Cup in different weights too and Kyrgyz team became second on the World rate in wrestling.