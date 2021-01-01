Major manmade catastrophes in 2020

KUWAIT: A list of the major manmade catastrophes in 2020 compiled by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) shows that while the coronavirus (COVID-19) has killed and infected millions of people around the world, many others were the victims of tragedies caused intentionally or unintentionally by humans.

Jan. 2: A military helicopter crash-lands on a Taiwanese island killing eight people including senior military officers.

Jan. 3: A rubber dinghy boarding immigration seekers sinks off Mugla, Southwest Turkey. Eight people, including three women, drowned.

Jan. 7: A Pakistani Air force plane on a training mission crashes, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Jan. 8: A Ukrainian passenger plane crashes south of the Iranian capital Tehran, killing 176 passengers.

Jan. 11: A rubber dinghy carrying immigration seekers sinks off Izmir, Turkey, killing 11 people.

Jan. 15: A powerful blast at a petrochemical plant in Catalonia, Spain, kills two people and injures eight others.

Jan. 23: A plane participating in efforts to extinguish wild fires southwest of Sydney, Australia, crashes, killing three persons.

Jan. 24: A huge blast rips through a plant for manufacturing machines Northwest of Houston, Texas, kills two people.

Feb. 6: A Pegasus passenger plane (Turkey) makes violent landing at Sabiha Cogcen Airport in Istanbul, killing three people and injuring 179 others.

Feb. 14: Two people die in a helicopter emergency landing in Yamulanitski, Siberia.

Feb. 28: Twenty people are killed and more than 60 others are wounded when a passenger train crashes into a bus in Sindh, South Pakistan.

Mar. 5: Fourteen people perish and 32 others are wounded when a residential building collapses in Karachi, in Sindh South Pakistan.

Mar. 11: Pakistani Army declares that an F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training mission over the capital Islamabad, killing the pilot.

Mar. 23: Seven people are killed and nine others are injured in flash floods that swept a number of Iranian cities.

Apr. 22: A pilot and his assistant are killed when an internal security forces plane crashes in northern Iran.

June 15: British authorities announce the death of air force pilot who was killed in an F-15C fighter jet crash in the North Sea off the coast of England.

June 30: Eighteen people die in a gas explosion at a medical center in Iran.

July 3: Twenty people are killed in a train collision with a bus carrying a group of Sikh pilgrims in Punjab province eastern Pakistan.

July 3: Four people are killed and 97 others are wounded in an explosion at a Turkish firework factory in Sakarya.

July 9: Three Turkish soldiers are killed and six others wounded in an explosion of remnants of fireworks in Sakarya province.

Aug. 7: Sixteen passengers die in a plane crash during landing at Calicut airport in Kerala state.

Sept. 25: Eighteen people die in a Ukrainian military transport plane crash in the Kharkiv region.

Oct. 10: Two people are killed in a cargo train collision in Ankara, Turkey.