Excellent effect on high-risk patients: Chong Kun Dang announcing COVID-19 treatment

SEOUL: Chong Kun Dang, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, has announced that the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatment “Nafabeltan” at clinical trials has been proven.

Nafabeltan is effective in treating COVID-19 patients with more severe conditions.

“Nafabeltan has excellent treatment effects for high-risk patients,” an official from Chong Kun Dang said on January 14.

COVID-19 patients are classified as ‘’Mild’ patients who do not require hospitalization, ‘Moderate’ patients who need oxygen mask treatment and ‘Severe’ patients who need intensive care (ICU) treatment or equipped with ventilators.

When National Early Warning Score (NEWS) predicts the fatality of pneumonia patients due to COVID-19, among severe patients, is 7 points or more, the probability of death increases 18 times, and is classified as a ‘high-risk group’.

In the clinical phase 2 trial in Russia, when Chong Kun Dang administered Nafabeltan for 10 days to 100 patients, including 36 confirmed high-risk patients with COVID-19, 61.1% of the patients improved their symptoms.

This figure is 50 percentage points higher than the symptom improvement rate (11.1%) of COVID-19 confirmed patients who did not take Nafabeltan.

94% of high-risk patients improved after 28 days

Chong Kun Dang’s acute pancreatitis drug Nafabeltan was also effective in treating COVID-19 patients

Furthermore, 94 out of 100 patients improved (94.4%) after 28 days of Nafabeltan administration, overshadowing the 61.1% rate of patients who improved symptoms of COVID-19 withoutt taking Nafaveltan during the same period.

Chong Kun Dang explained that “the results of experiments on high-risk patients with COVID-19 during a total of 28 days of clinical trials were statistically calculated for each group by considering and excluding various variables.”

“As the result, Nafabeltan proved to be 2.9 times more effective than the case without taking it.”

In particular, four of COVID-19 patients who did not take Nafabeltan died, while none of the patients who took Nafabeltan died.

Chong Kun Dang evaluated that “Nafabeltan has showed the possibility as a treatment that prevents the death of high-risk patients with COVID-19.”