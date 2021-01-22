GCS International Board meeting approves major international events, online programs for 2021

By Seok-Jae Kang

GCS International Secretary-General

Vice President of the Asian Journalists Association

SEOUL: The 2021 GCS International Board of Directors Meeting was held at the conference room of GCS International in Seoul, Korea, on January 21.

At the board meeting, held in both on- and off-line formats, the board members unanimously approved the 2020 income expenditure report and the 2021 budget and business plans.

The board also approved the reappointment of four board members of GCS International for three more years. They are Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International; Mr. Seung Myung-ho, Mr. Yoo In-hee and Mr. Kim Yong-bin.

The board gave the green light to the 2021 GCS International Convention on October 13, 2021 at Wuxi, China.

Among other major GCS International events for 2021 are an international world peace concert and cultural events in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the U.N. International Day of Peace on September 10 in Seoul, Korea; the 2021 DMZ Peace Festival in Paju, Korea on June 5 together with the Kookmin Daily; and a peace concert at Sambong-ni, Namyangju in Korea on May 26 to commemorate the 100th year of the birth of the GCS founder, Dr. Young Seek Choue.

At the board meeting, GCS International Secretary General Dr. Seok-jae Kang reported that GCS International will launch a taekwondo and Korean language online training program for GCS member chapters starting this year, together with the Asia Development Foundation and the King Sejong Institute Foundation.

Secretary General Kang also reported that GCS International targets to increase the number of its national chapters from 58 up to 100 by October.

Dr. Selma Li, president of the GCS International Portland, USA Chapter, promised to add 15 more Pan American countries this year.

Among board members who attended the board meeting were Mr. Seung Myung-ho and Prof. Kim Do-kyun of Kyung Hee University, while board members Prof. Chang Sung-goo, Mr. Lee Kwang-kyun, and Dr. Selma Li joined the board meeting online.

“For GCS International, this year is very important as 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the U.N. International Day of Peace. We plan to organize several commemorative events,” said GCS International President Dr. Chungwon Choue in his opening remarks.

“The projected taekwondo-Korean language online program for GCS national chapters would greatly help improve the GCS Movement. I wish the number of GCS national chapters to increase more than 100 by October this year, when the 2021 GCS International Convention takes place in Wuxi, China,” Dr. Choue said.