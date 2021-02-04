Parinirvana of Kyabjé Tsikey Chokling Rinpoche

By Pemba Sherpa

KATHMANDU: Kyabje Tsikey Chokling Mingyur Dewey Dorje, Rinpoche born in 1953 in Eastern Tibet as the second son of Kyabje Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche who was recognized and enthroned as the 4th authentic incarnation of the great 19th century treasure revealer, Terchen Chokgyur Dechen Shikpo Lingpa by His Holiness the 16th Gyalwang Karmapa, Rangjung Khyabdag Rigpe Dorje.

Chokling Rinpoche was the Vajra King at Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in Kathmandu, Nepal, built by Kyabje Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche and inaugurated by H.H. the 16th Karmapa.

As Vajra King, he presides over all Vajrayana ceremonial rituals for the living and the dead, bestows initiations, and offers Dharma teachings.

Chokling Rinpoche is a tertön and yogi practitioner with a wife and four children. His oldest son has been recognized by His Holiness Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 6th Phakchok Rinpoche of the Taklung Kagyü lineage.

H.H Rinpoche was a teacher, writer, religious ritual master, and meditation master of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism.

Under H.E. Thrangu Rinpoche, he studied Buddhist philosophy, with H.E. Tenga Rinpoche he went through the detailed training in Vajrayana rituals, and from H.E. Kalu Rinpoche he learned the Six Doctrines of Naropa.

On December 18, 2020 morning at 10:12 am, Singapore time, His Eminence the fourth Chokgyur Lingpa, Kyabje Tsikey Chokling Mingyur Dewey Dorje Rinpoche passed gently into PARINIRVANA. He was 68.

When Rinpoche passed away, all of his brothers and family were gathered around him. Rinpoche remains in Tukdam, a meditative practice, practiced during the period of death of a Buddhist master, during that time they are absorbed in ‘Clear Light Stage’, a process of inner dissolution of five elements and consciousness.

For the benefit of all beings, all Buddhist monks, disciples, Gurus, followers and practitioners earnestly and steadfastly pray for Rinpoche’s rebirth.

The kudung (the sacred body of a great master who has passed away) of Buddhist ‘s peerless guide, His Eminence Kyabje Tsikey Chokling Rinpoche,Mingyur Dewey Dorje finally returned to Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery on Sunday, January 17 2021 on direct flight from Singapore.

It was a very important event so it was livestreamed on social media worldwide so that everyone can join in the tremendous stream of blessings & thousands of his devotes and Buddhist followers came to welcome his Rinpoche’s Kudung at Tribuvan International Airport.

Now the Kudung is kept at the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling monastery, a Tibetan Buddhist monastery near Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. Memorial Pujas are being held and many Buddhist followers are visiting the monastery for blessings. Still official notice is not published but normally the master’s Kudung will be preserved and kept at his monastery until they find their Master’s re-incarnation.