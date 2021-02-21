Fashion dazzle at Saudi Cup 2021

RIYADH: Elite horse racing and fashion went hand in hand at the $20 million race at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Saudi Arabia, the world’s most valuable.

Several women, Saudi and foreigners, descended wearing fashionable clothes and made sure that the prestigious horse race can also be a landmark fashion event, a tribute to elegance, class and sophistication and asserting a statement that chic and comfort go together.

Saudi designer Huneida Al Sayrafi drew on the rich Saudi heritage for her abayas, the traditional overall worn by women in the Gulf, and looks.

Women have come a long way in Saudi Arabia, gaining new rights and holding advanced public and private positions. Their political empowerment was started by the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It was given, alongside economic and social and empowerment, a strong boost by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a drive to overhaul the Saudi society.

The Saudi Cup is held four weeks after the $3m Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, Florida, and four weeks before the $12m Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse, Dubai.