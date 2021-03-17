Pakistan resorts to lockdowns in wake of third Covid-19 wave

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, Pakistan government resorted to re-imposing the ‘Smart Lockdown’ to control the surge in coronavirus cases, said to be ‘third wave of pandemic’.

The country recorded a sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases during last few days — 2,700 cases on daily basis, leading total infections to exceed the 607,000 mark — a day after the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar, warned that the “third wave” had already begun. According to NCOC data, the death toll stood at 13,537.

Speaking to the media, the planning minister said: “Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt that the third wave has begun. Basically, the phenomenon driving it is the spread of the UK strain.”

He said the UK strain was already known to transmit more easily and spreads faster, compared to the original Wuhan strain. “And now with a new report, we have also found that the mortality rate is higher,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad Capital authorities stepped up surveillance of streets and began cracking down on violations of SOPs while visiting marriage halls, markets, and fuel stations. Separately, Federal Directorate of Education announced through a notification the closure of all 423 educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In Punjab province, the provincial government re-imposed several restrictions as cases are rising to a concerning extent.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Punjab health department said the positivity rate in some cities is constantly going up and a third wave is looming.

The department said this poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

A set of restrictions was given which have been imposed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.

As part of the new restrictions, all commercial activities, establishments and markets will close by 6pm on weekdays and stay completely closed on weekends.

This excludes medical services, general stores, bakeries, milk and meat shops, tire puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, petrol pumps, oil depots, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centers (with 50% staff and no public dealing).

Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants will remain open.

Wedding halls are to stay closed in certain big cities from Monday March 15, 2021 and only outdoor functions will be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests. There is a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining in big cities and only takeaway/ home delivery will be allowed. Parks will close at 6pm and offices are to follow a 50% work from home policy.

Cinemas and shrines will stay closed and sports and all cultural activities will remain banned.

Indoor gatherings have been banned. Outdoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 50 people in certain big cities and 300 persons outdoor in the rest of the province for a maximum of two hours.

Industrial activities and establishments are exempt from these restrictions.

The Punjab government also announced that 547 shrines across the province, including Lahore’s historic Data Darbar shrine, have been closed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. The shrines will be closed till April 15.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the shrines will be allowed to open on March 15 after they were closed due to the coronavirus last year. However, the NCOC took back its decision this week as a third wave of coronavirus causes havoc in the country.

The government of Sindh province has also re-imposed similar restrictions on wedding halls, shops, malls, restaurants and other establishments and curtailing the number of office staff besides closing down the shrines.

The rise in the number of cases is alarming for policymakers since it was only a month ago when Pakistan had crossed the 500,000 mark.