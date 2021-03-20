Animal abusers to face fines in Vietnam

By Phong Lan

Deputy Head of the World News Desk

Dantri Online Newspaper

HANOI: Animal abusers in Vietnam will be fined following a newly-issued decree on animal husbandry violations by the government.

According to the decree, individuals could be fined VND1 million ($43) to VND3 million ($129) if they beat, cage, or neglect their animals.

The fine for an organisation committing similar violations is VND6 million ($258).

Slaughterhouses that beat animals or do not have any cages to ensure sanitation before slaughtering them will also be fined VND3 million to VND 5 million. The decree also increased the fines from VND30 million ($1,300) to VND50 million for those who pump foreign substances into animals prior to slaughtering.

The decree will take effect from April 20 and it will be applied for pets and farm animals such as dogs, chicken, ducks and cows.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the concept of humane treatment of domestic animals is still new to many local people so the administrative fines will be light at first to raise awareness about the law among the public.

While many Vietnamese people are still divided over treating dogs as friends or food, consumption has begun to decline and local authorities are beginning to get proactive, issuing advisories against dog meat consumption and considering official bans against the practice.

Recent surveys have shown that dog meat restaurants in the country’s two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are reporting heavy losses as locals change their eating habits due to increased health concerns and animal protection awareness.