Asia Culture Center’s philanthropic efforts making positive impact

ONDOK CABE, Jakarta: Asia Culture Center’s philanthropic effort lifted the children’s spirits in Pondok Cabe during the frightening pandemic.

On January 28, Pondok Cabe Rumah Indah’s kindergarten Director Young Hwui Kim distributed books and school supplies that were presented by the Asia Culture Center (ACC) of the Republic of Korea.

Director Kim opened the Rumah Indah kindergarten in 2014 to help underprivileged children in Pondok Cabe. Her passion for social work began when she was 19 when she joined a Catholic based social welfare organization called the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Korean chapter. Since then she developed a deep interest in helping the underprivileged.

When Director Kim moved to Indonesia in 2010 following her son, who is a businessman in construction, she heard about the destitute life and poor conditions the children were living in Pondok Cabe. Her strong belief in education lays out the road “to exit poverty and stand on one’s own feet” was what made it possible for her to develop schools in low-income communities in Pondok Cabe.

“Growing up in Korea, I remember how poor I was and many of my friends were. But our parents valued education,” Ms. Kim said.

“With the education we received, we became self-reliant. Nevertheless, many national and international organizations aided us along the path to education. The aid surely improved conditions for us to spread our wings and fly. Now, I just want to give to the children in Pondok Cabe the same love I have received.”

Ms. Kim’s efforts attracted numerous organizations in Indonesia and Korea. One of them is the Asia Culture Center (ACC) in Korea. The ACC’s focus is to widen the culture and knowledge of Asia within other Asian countries and to the rest of the world.

After the grand opening in 2015, the ACC hosted numerous exhibitions, workshops, and performances that relate to Indonesia culture, and history.

In 2016, Indonesian dancer Siko Setyanto performed as one of seven dancers around the world through a special program titled “Golden Age”.

In 2018, the ACC commemorated the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Indonesia by special exhibition “FOOD TODAY: Indonesian Food, Society, and Media Art.” In the same year, a workshop highlighted the Indonesian traditional housing called ‘Tonkonan’ interested participants.

In 2019, the ACC was also honored to receive Indonesian artifacts from the Nusantara Museum’s, located in Delft of Netherland, deaccessioning process that later led to a special exhibition, “Nusantara, the Country of Archipelago.”

Also in September, an exhibition “Lagu~Lagu 1960s – 1980s” attracted pop goers which showcased pop music of Indonesia from 1960 to 1980. In November, Indonesian artist Dwi Wicaksono Suryasumirat’s graphic works were presented through exhibition, “Migration: Speaking Nearby.”

Currently ACC’s latest exhibition “Equilibrium,” Indonesian artist Mulyana’s Ocean Wonderland has become extremely popular. In October of 2020, despite covid-19, Mulyana, with passion and excitement, flew to Korea in response to audiences’ enthusiasm for his art.

However, ACC’s has not limited the interest within the arts. Knowing that the pandemic affects many, ACC sheds light on how this pandemic is spreading through this culturally rich country.

“We are aware that many communities are affected by the pandemic, but it warms our hearts to see the smiles on the children’s faces to receive much needed school supplies and the books that the ACC published,” Director Gipyo Lee of the Asia Culture Institute said.

Back to Ms. Kim in Pondok Cabe, “because we admired her passion, we wanted to send any assistance necessary to help her cause.” Director Lee continued. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with more Indonesian artists this year at the ACC. We always have a great turn out when we host Indonesian art because it always fascinates any visitor.”

The Asia Culture Center (ACC) was opened in 2015 with a slogan “A Window of Asian Culture Facing the World.”

This slogan was derived to commemorate the significance of the departure of troops in the May 18 Democratize Uprising.

This was the first of many significant points in history to improve Asian history and culture – Korean history and culture. ACC fosters the advancement of mutual understanding and cooperative growth with different Asian countries through exchange of ideas, education, and research.

As ACC plays an integral role throughout Asia with a platform for participants to freely unite and exchange ideas while promoting research, creativity, and production, it will continue to collect diverse and dynamic programs year round such as exhibitions, performances, and festivals. We welcome educational forums and political discussion through research, and data.

Our creative input by experts from various fields continues to exchange their creativity and ingenuity in order to celebrate and educate the values, cultures, and diversity of Asia to others.

