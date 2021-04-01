Experience is the teacher of all things

SEOUL: “Ut est rerum omnium magister usus”, the famous words reportedly uttered by Julius Caesar hundreds of years ago, remain one of the most inspirational quotes in history.

“Experience is the teacher of all things” or more generally “experience is the best teacher” has sounded very true and has demonstrated that the best way to learn is to reflect on personal experiences and on the experiences of others.

For some life is a trip full of happy and sad moments, adventures and memories. For others, it is a story. Whatever the definition, life is full of moments that become experiences and experiences should be shared with relatives, friends and others.

Sharing gives those experiences greater intensity and deeper meaning and provides people who hear or read them with new knowledge and positive direction in life.

When people share experience, they help build a true community with positive feelings and greater determination.

We are fortunate that at Asia Journalists Association (AJA), we have rich experiences. We are from different age groups, we have a very diverse background with our mixture of cultures, races, languages, religions, beliefs, creeds … Sharing experiences has enabled us to learn more about the world and about ourselves, to become better inspired and to have a deeper sense of belonging to the community of journalists and to the world in general.

A US colleague Andy Rooney who spent more than 60 years at CBS, 30 of them behind the camera as a writer and producer and 31 years as the inquisitive and cranky commentator on “60 Minutes” that made him a cultural icon, has highlighted the importance of experiences and what life has taught him.

Rooney (1919-2011) was also the author of best-selling books and a national newspaper column who had the special gift of “saying so much, but with so few words.”

I’ve learned … That being kind is more important than being right.

I’ve learned … That when you harbor bitterness, happiness will dock elsewhere.

I’ve learned … That having a child fall asleep in your arms is one of the most peaceful feelings in the world.

I’ve learned … That the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.

I’ve learned … That when you’re in love, it shows.

I’ve learned … That money doesn’t buy class.

I’ve learned … That just one person saying to me, ‘You’ve made my day!’ makes my day.

I’ve learned…. That you should never say no to a gift from a child.

I’ve learned … That I can always pray for someone when I don’t have the strength to help him in any other way.

I’ve learned…. That no matter how serious your life requires you to be, everyone needs a friend to act goofy with.

I’ve learned … That sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.

I’ve learned … That simple walks with my father around the block on summer nights when I was a child did wonders for me as an adult.

I’ve learned … That life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end, the faster it goes.

I’ve learned … That it’s those small daily happenings that make life so spectacular.

I’ve learned … That under everyone’s hard shell is someone who wants to be appreciated and loved.

I’ve learned … That to ignore the facts does not change the facts.

I’ve learned … That when you plan to get even with someone, you are only letting that person continue to hurt you.

I’ve learned … That love, not time, heals all wounds.

I’ve learned … That the easiest way for me to grow as a person is to surround myself with people smarter than I am.

I’ve learned … That everyone you meet deserves to be greeted with a smile.

I’ve learned … That no one is perfect until you fall in love with them.

I’ve learned … That life is tough, but I’m tougher.

I’ve learned … That opportunities are never lost; someone will take the ones you miss.

I’ve learned … That I wish I could have told my Mom that I love her one more time before she passed away

I’ve learned … That one should keep his words both soft and tender, because tomorrow he may have to eat them.

I’ve learned … That a smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks.

I’ve learned … That when your newly born grandchild holds your little finger in his little fist, you’re hooked for life.

I’ve learned … That everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it.

I’ve learned … That the less time I have to work with, the more things I get done.