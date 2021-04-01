Coronavirus restrictions on land? No problem, we barbecue on a boat!

ADANA: Strict coronavirus measures prohibiting barbecues in picnic areas have not hindered three friends in Turkey from moving their plans to the sea.

The three men turned the small boat during their cruise on the Seyhan Dam Lake in the southern Mediterranean province of Adana, to a barbecue site.

Hurriyet Daily News reported that the three friends, whose identities were not revealed, went to a picnic area near the lake for their barbecue.

When told that the restrictions imposed as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus did not permit holding the barbecue, they hired a boat and went ahead with their culinary plans.

According to official figures on Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 31,385 and the total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880.