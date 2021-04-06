Congress of African Journalists Conference to focus on role of journalists in finding lasting solutions

ABUJA: A three-day conference with the theme “Africa and Security Challenges; the role of journalists in finding lasting solutions” will serve as an interface between stakeholders to map a path of progress for Africa and its future, organizers have said.

The Congress of African Journalists Conference (CAJC2021), to be held in Lagos State Nigeria on October 6-8, will feature training of participants, investiture of patrons, conferment of awards and film shows about CAJ and its objectives. The film shows will project Africa richness and versatility in culture, tourism and languages.

“Considering the various challenges of African countries recently, particularly in the areas of fake news and security with their adverse consequences in the genuine African leadership roadmap to the continent’s growth and development, CAJ believes that telling the true and positive Africa narratives and opportunities abound in the continent. Hence its resolve for the 2021 conference to bridge the gap between the information gateway and leadership in the continent,” the organizers said.

Speakers at the conference are renowned African Pen Pushers Family who have excelled in two principal fronts of professional journalism practice and security, the organizers said,

They are either still active in their call to governance to serve in their respective African countries or have retired but still active in the African image laundering projects.

CAJ said that as a pan-African journalists’ organization, it refuses to “press its interest largely to foreign press sentiments.”

However, the organization will not in any way push its members off the track of ethical standard; the age long fulcrum on which the journalism profession has laid its values.

CAJ said it believes they are in the best position to reel out their own narratives and that the interface in conference will evolve a common understanding of the various challenges bedeviling the continent and its development.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Ghana, will be the conference keynote speaker.

Sub theme lectures will be Journalism – A tool for Africa’s Image Laundering, Political Stability and Socio-Economic Advancement by Gospel Kazako, Minister of Information, Malawi; CAJ; and A pan-African Journalists’ Organisation to mapping Africa’s Developmental Trajectory Reportage by Mohammed Ibrahim Nur Moalimmuu, Media Advisor to Prime Minister and Spokesperson of Somalia Federal Government;

Brig. Gen. Sanni Kukasheka Usman, Former Director General, Nigeria Army Department of Public Relations will highlight Africa’s Security Challenges; Freedom of Information law Implementation, a critical ingredient for peace and curbing fake news.

The organizers said that the CAJ African Leadership Award 2021 will recognize the outstanding performance, leadership qualities and merit of the recipients and encourage dedication to service to humanity and fine governance in Africa.

The CAJ Best African Governor will be presented to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State Nigeria.

The CAJ African Man of Justice will be presented to Justice Andrew Nyirenda, Chief Justice of Malawi.

The – CAJ Outstanding African Parliamentarian will be presented to Thandi Modise, Speaker, National Assembly South Africa.

Some members of CAJ will also be recognized for their various contributions to the organization.

The CAJ statement was endorsed by Michael Adeboboye, Chairman, BoT/ Ag. President, Ashraf Aboul-Yazid Dali, Chairman, Planning Committee, /Ag. Vice President, CAJ North Africa Region, Moise Manoel, Secretary, Planning Committee, /Ag. Secretary, CAJ Central Executive Committee (French Guiana, South America), and Joseph Adika, CAJ Ag. Vice President, West Africa Region (Ghana).