World Journalists’ Conference 2021 in South Korea: Coming together with global concerns and common interests

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

Port of Kiel, Germany: South Korea has invited the world from April 18 to April 20 to discuss common concerns.

The conference is being held on behalf of the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK), the Asian Journalists Association (AJA) and in close cooperation with the South Korean government.

The world conference is organized in the Korean capital Seoul with the active participation of other South Korean provinces as hosts every year.

Every year, this important conference welcomes people working in the media sector from all over the world. This year is the second time that this conference is held online due to the prevailing pandemic crisis.

Through this conference, South Korea is bringing together experts to discuss current, common and important concerns. This time, it is about the most important crises of all: the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Corona as a current crisis that makes the world hold its breath and it is considered a serious threat to people worldwide, regardless of their age, origin or social position.

It is a threatening pandemic that has changed our ways of life everywhere and unintentionally.

Global climate change as a pervasive problem is temporarily obscured by the corona pandemic, but it remains the greatest challenge for the future and for the next generations in general.

This is not only for humans, but for all living organisms on planet “Earth”. This global threat of climatic nature manifests itself in various forms, such as changes on land, in the deep oceans and in the air.

It is high time for the world to act now and not later in relation to both concerns and take both problems seriously.

A coming together of the world in this form, represented in journalism from different media institutions is highly significant and truly important.

It is a positive step that sheds light on the current world’s problems from various backgrounds and strives for sustainable solutions.

The contribution in the areas of “journalism and media” is indispensable for world concerns. Here, professionals have the chance to discuss the seriousness of the global situations regarding the corona pandemic and the climate crisis, and to exchange opinions or ideas.

All this serves to ensure that people are informed locally and in time with the right information on both issues. Measures and ideas for solutions can be discussed and all people worldwide, governments, organisations and citizens can be encouraged to act sensibly. Every contribution by every person counts to minimise or avoid global risks.

On this occasion, South Korea continues its efforts to make the world better aware of two global threats. Many countries, represented by journalists and media professionals are coming together to share experiences, discuss analyses, debate ideas and recommend solutions for the current problems – corona pandemic and its consequences, but also climate change and its effects.

South Korea as a country is opening now the doors to all, offering the world in this unique process the chance to answer, together common questions. This is a smart way for a united world of tomorrow in addressing global concerns and possible solutions.

In this context, the world can only wish South Korea an early unification of two Koreas into a Korean Peninsula to achieve the goal of global sustainability under shadows of global peace.

