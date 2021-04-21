Korea PM Chung Sye-kyun: Role of journalism lies in truth

SEOUL: The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea has stressed that the value of journalism has become much more invaluable in a new world where anyone can easily produce, distribute and consume information thanks to the development of digital technology and people’s thirst for the truth becomes more unquenchable.

“In this new world, I think the role of the media lies in the truth. I believe that when the media shed light on the world through truthful communication and balanced perspectives, its role as a mirror and window will truly shine,” Chung Sye-kyun said.

The Prime Minister made the statements as he delivered his congratulatory message to the World Journalists Conference 2021 that brought together 60 journalists from 50 countries across the globe to discuss the role of journalism in the post-COVID era and in global climate change.

The two themes will be debated over two days, as the journalists will share their views, concerns and ambitions on two issues that have overwhelmed the world.

“COVID-19 has been bringing about huge change across the world in the most painful way. The pace of change has accelerated and its range has greatly expanded. Indeed, an era of great transformation with maximized uncertainty has dawned. Climate change is the very issue where such changes and uncertainties are concentrated,” the Korean Premier said.

“This problem can never be solved by the efforts of any single country alone. Based on solidarity and cooperation, all countries should put heads together across national borders in order to find solutions. In this regard, this conference, which is to seek the role of the media in addressing climate issues, is truly meaningful and valuable.”

He added that the Korean government pledges to make its utmost effort to promote closer and more transparent communication with its people as well.

Chung commended the significance of the World Journalists Conference and the role of the Journalists Association of Korea.

“Despite its relatively short history of nine years, the World Journalists Conference has been an exemplary case of public diplomacy. I would like to express my appreciation to President Kim Dong-hoon and members of the Journalists Association of Korea for putting together this meaningful event despite difficult situations,” he said.

“I hope this event will serve as an opportunity to collect wisdom to realign the roles of the media and prepare for the new era.”

The annual World Journalists Conference, organized by the Journalists Association of Korea with support from the Asia Journalists Association, has been held without interruption since 2013, addressing various themes related to media choices, outlooks and strategies regarding prominent global issues.