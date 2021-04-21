Kim Dong Hoo: WJC becoming one of the greatest events for journalists around the world

SEOUL: The World Journalists Conference is becoming one of the greatest events for journalists around the world for its bringing journalists from across the world to discuss crucial issues and the future of journalism, the President of the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) has said.

“We have invited journalists from all over the world for seven years until 2019 to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation on earth, to have them personally experience the reality of the divided nation and realize once again the importance of peace. Aside from that, we have discussed the future of journalism and expanded forum for mutual bonding,” Kim Dong Hoon said.

“However, as COVID-19 spread globally, we inevitably held the event online last year, and we’re having it online this year as well.”

Although journalists do not get to see the beautiful nature and culture of Korea and the reality of a divided nation, they can avail of the opportunity to contribute to the development of the media by meeting online and by sharing the situation in each country, he added.

“We all share commonalities even if our countries, gender, skin color, and ideologies are different. It is a fact that all journalists are working hard for freedom and peace and disseminate the truth with a warm heart and cold reasoning,” Kim Dong Hoon said.

JAK President said that the theme of the first day “The Prospect of the Post–COVID Era” was in line with the development of vaccines and the beginning of inoculation.

“We prepared the second day under the theme ‘Global Climate Issues’ to jointly devise solutions and respond to the climate problem, which is closely connected with various fields, including society, environment, and life worldwide,” he said.

Kim Dong Hoon added he looked forward to journalists sharing opinions and recommendations actively at the conference “so that we may all present dreams and hope to humanity and realize our calling as journalists as the conference is a precious opportunity even if it is held online.”

“I hope that you will share the contents discussed during this year’s conference with fellow journalists and disseminate them to citizens of your country so that we may draw interest in the tasks that the global village faces and jointly respond to them.”

Established in 1964, the Journalists Association of Korea is Korea’s largest organization of journalists. It is celebrating its 57th anniversary this year and has about 11,000 members from 195 media companies nationwide participating and engaging in its activities.

The association became a member of the International Federation of Journalists in 1966 with the creed of “reinforcing ties with international journalists and helping each other” as one of the five major creeds.

Since then, it has been actively participating in the community of international journalists.