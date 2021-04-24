GCS International holds extraordinary board meeting, discusses upcoming major events

By Seok-Jae Kang

GCS International Secretary-General

Vice President of the Asian Journalists Association

SEOUL: GCS International held its extraordinary Board of Directors meeting at the conference room of the GCS headquarters in Seoul, Korea on April 23.

At the extraordinary board meeting, held in a hybrid on- and off-line format, the board members unanimously approved two new board members: Mr. Lee Hyeong-taek, representative attorney of the law firm Tong, and Dr. Chun Sung-yong, president of Kyungdong University. The board members also approved one unregistered board member: Mr. Sun Dejun of China.

Dr. Chungwon Choue, president of GCS International said in his opening remarks that the 2021 World Taekwondo Peace Festival will take place at the Seosomun Shrine History Museum in downtown Seoul, Korea on September 30 in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Olympic taekwondo and the 40th anniversary of the U.N. International Day of Peace.

He also invited board members to the upcoming Peace and Sport Forum scheduled for October 12-13 in Wuxi, China on the occasion of the World Taekwondo Championships.

Dr. Choue said GCS International will jointly host the 2021 DMZ Peace Festival in Paju, Korea, on June 20 together with the Kukmin Ilbo daily, and a small-scale peace concert at Sambong-ni, Namyangju City in Korea on November 22 to commemorate the 100th year of the birth of the GCS Movement founder, Dr. Young Seek Choue.