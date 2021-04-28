Chungcheongnam-do to seek international coordination to combat release of radioactive water from Japan

Chungcheongnam-do: Governor Yang Seung-jo has pledged that the Chungcheongnam-do, the birthplace of Admiral Lee Sun-shin, will fight the radioactive war against Japan with the spirit of the Admiral.

Chairing a directors’ meeting at the conference room of the provincial office, Governor Yang stated his clear opposition to the Japanese government’s decision to release radioactively contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

“The Japanese government ignored scientific facts and violated the commonsense of the world and humanity. We cannot accept the irresponsible decision of Japan without consultation with Korea, China, and other neighboring countries,” he said.

“What is important now is collaboration with the international community and solidarity with world citizens. By working together with the UCLG (United Cities and Local Governments), of which the province is a member, we will attract the cooperation of various international communities. The Under2 Coalition, will lead a joint statement from the international community and ask the IAEA and the WTO to issue a joint response.”

On April 13, Japan announced it would release 1.25 million tons of treated wastewater contaminated by the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean. The government said it is the best way to deal with tritium and trace amounts of other radionuclides in the water.

However, Governor Yang, to safeguard the ocean and the future of the world community, made it clear that the province will mobilize all the international resources to face the challenge.

He also intends to make joint efforts with other local governments.

“I will propose the inauguration of a joint cooperative body, like a special committee under the Governors Association of Korea, to prepare a systematic, legal, institutional, and scientific response to the radioactive water release and strengthen political measures by cooperating with 17 local governments. Chungnam will lead these efforts,” Governor Yang said.

The province will strengthen marine environment monitoring and conduct a radioactivity impact analysis.

The province will also take measures to prevent adverse impacts on the fishing industry by stricter control of fishery products and address citizens’ concerns about food.

“The decision to release radioactively polluted water represents a declaration of war against the world and the world citizens as well as the Republic of Korea. As the Japanese government threatens the world, we at Chungcheongnam-do will lead the defense against this. We will preserve the oceans of Chungnam, the oceans of Korea, and the world,” he said.