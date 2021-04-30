Modesty: Malaysian minister assists workers in sweeping rainwater

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian minister has posted a picture of himself helping to sweep the rainwater that fell on the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“Today the rain of grace fell heavily. Thank God, I was able to contribute a little service and energy with the staff of the Grand Mosque when the heavy rain fell after Zohor (Noon prayer) until the end of Asar (afternoon prayer),” Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali posted on his Twitter account.

The minister is leading a trade and investment mission to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from until May 4.

The mission is part of the ministry’s efforts to promote business opportunities and strategic partnerships between Malaysia and the West Asian region.

According to a ministry statement, the mission is aimed at keeping the momentum of economic relations between Malaysia and both countries, following the official visit of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in March.