Miss Singapore sends Stop Asian Hate message with Miss Universe costume

SINGAPORE: Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong has used the international platform to advocated against the spread of Asia hate.

Bernadette posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a a long cape with the colurs of Singapore’s flag with the words: “Stop Asian Hate”.

“What is the platform for if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence? Thank you #MissUniverse for giving me this opportunity!!!” the Singaporean model and actress stated in her post.

“My National Costume is inspired by Singapore’s National Flag — it symbolises unity for all and social harmony in a multi-racial, multi-cultural and inter-religious country ♥️🇸🇬.

I wear my country proud and strong! 𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗛 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗔𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗔!!! 🇸🇬🇸🇬🇸🇬.”

Bernadette, born to Chinese parents, was raised in the Philippines. Her family moved to Singapore, when she was 10. She later studied in Australia.

According to https://www.shethepeople.tv/, in 2019, she competed in the Miss Universe Singapore. She then won the Miss Charm Singapore 2019 title.

Bernadette Belle Ong then represented Singapore in the Miss Charm International 2019 pageant.

She was one of the models selected to compete for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. However, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held on May 16.