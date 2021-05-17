Think Tank 2022: Peaceful reunification of Korean Peninsula will lead to “explosive growth”

By Ziinine.A.Britshi

Journalist at Malaysia World News (MWN)

SOUTH KOREA: World leaders and experts with more than a million global participants have come together on May 9, 2021 for the launch of “Think Tank 2022” virtual rally that aims to promote the peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

Think Tank 2022 is a global multi-sector network with more than 2,000 experts dedicated to find practical solutions to bring about peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Among the world leaders present in the virtual 6th Rally of Hope were Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, UPF co-founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Former Republic of Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, American businessman and investor Mr. Jim Rogers, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme Mr. David Beasely, Former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, and many other dignities and leaders.

Ban Ki-Moon, who is also the chairman of this new initiative, has praised Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, UPF, and the leaders of Think Tank 2022 who have created this platform to promote peace and unity between the South Korea and North Korea (in the Korean Peninsula).

“This network will make a difference for peace on the Korean Peninsula through international unity.

“I applaud Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, UPF, and the leaders of Think Tank 2022,” he said when delivering his keynote address at the virtual 6th Rally of Hope that was streamed live from South Korea to 194 nations and translated into 14 languages.

The rally was sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), and hosted by Dr. Moon.

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence saluted all the world leaders and the participants for coming together in the event and continue to sow the seeds of peace.

“I believe this time we will reap a harvest of peace that will benefit the people of Korea, the United States and all mankind,” he said in his keynote.

Born in present-day North Korea, UPF co-founders Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and her late husband, Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon, fled to the south during the Korean War and had devoted their lives to advancing a more peaceful world and reuniting Korea.

Think Tank 2022, which will develop “Expert Working Groups” linked to UPF’s seven international associations, will spearhead peace building initiatives such as a UN Peace Park on the DMZ; building a Korea-Japan undersea tunnel; boosting Geumgang Mountain tourism development; and helping separated Korean families find their relatives.

Think Tank 2022 will also carry out fact-finding consultations, international leadership conferences, a major World Summit 2021 in South Korea, and implement a “One Million People’s Relief Association.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo believes that “a reunified, denuclearized Korean Peninsula will bring massive peace and prosperity to the peninsula and to the region,” adding that “religious freedom is indeed the foundation of all freedoms… with prayer, faith, and commitment to the Lord, peace will follow.”

Ten governors from South Korean provinces, Republic of Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, have praised the timeliness of Think Tank 2022 where “international cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever.”

From Africa, Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi recalled that Africans took part in the Korean War and long for peace and democracy in that region.

The peaceful reunification of Korea will lead to “explosive growth,” said renowned American businessman and investor Mr. Jim Rogers.

“If trains run through the DMZ and cars run on highways, there will be endless economic development opportunities… benefiting not only the two Koreas, but also China, Russia, Japan and Asia and the whole world,” he added.

Mr. David Beasely, who is the leader of the world’s largest humanitarian organization and 2020 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, said: “This rally is reaching across continents, uniting people all over the world in a spirit of peace, mutual prosperity and public service.”

“Governments have failed because they couldn’t go beyond their bureaucracies, their biases, and their fears. Think Tank 2022 offers a new way for people from multiple nations to work together outside the traditional and formal structures,” said Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Times of crisis often tend to be the moments of greatest opportunity,” said Mark Esper, former U.S. Secretary of Defence.

“As in the past and also in the future; a strong and ready military, one embedded in a network of alliance and partnerships will be critical in this new era of great power competition that is now upon us. This was the Reagan doctrine of peace through strength.”

Peace wishes were delivered by Rev. Jonathan Falwell, senior pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia; Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani; El Salvador Vice President Felix Ulloa; Prof. Sarah Gilbert, a virologist who co-developed the Oxford Vaccine in

response to COVID-19; former European Commission President José Manuel Barroso; and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Dr. Moon and world leaders from all continents signed a resolution to formally establish Think Tank 2022. The 6th Rally of Hope, part of a digital series started by Dr. Moon in August 2020, has brought together tens of millions of people worldwide who embrace freedom, peace, and unity based on the shared ideals of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values.