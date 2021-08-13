Presidential election in Uzbekistan: Shavkat Mirziyoyev nominated to run for reelection

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief, Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is nominated by Liberal Democratic Party as its candidate in the Oct. 24 Presidential elections.

The achievements of the last few years in Uzbekistan, comprehensive reforms launched by Mirziyoyev to liberalize the socio-political life of the country and ensure the rule of law in accordance with the principle of “human interests take precedence over everything else” lead to sureness that the incumbent leader will gain second term in office.

Huge works have been done to create an open economy, pluralist politics and free society in Uzbekistan. Mirziyoyev deserves the unflinching support and applause of the international community for moving Central Asian neighbourhood into new era – “zero problems with each other.”

Earlier, Narzulla Oblomurodov, leader of Ecological Party of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Abduhalimov, head of Adolat Social Democratic Party, and Alisher Kadirov, chair of Democrat Party of Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), were nominated to run for the president.

The fifth presidential nominee, Maksuda Varisova from People’s Democratic Party is the second-ever woman running as the presidential candidate after Dilorom Toshmuhammedova in 2007.

According to the Uzbek Constitution, people who are above 35 and have been living in Uzbekistan for the last 10 years can run for the president as long as they are nominated by a political party.

The candidates are also required to collect the signatures of at least 1% of voters to participate in the election.

In Uzbekistan, the presidential election is held every five years. It was last held in December 2016, when Mirziyoyev got 88.61% of all votes and won by a big margin.