This fall, ancient Egyptians rise with modern poets

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

CAIRO: A week before the announcement of the final list of the world’s poetesses and poets participating in the Silk Road series anthology, 65 creative icons have been assembled from Russia, Kosovo, Cape Verde, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Chile, Egypt, Armenia, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Montenegro, Greece, Kenya, Indonesia, Italy, Portugal, Bengaluru, Nigeria, Iraq, Pakistan and the United Kingdom. India has 28 participants.

The Silk Road Literature Series Anthology, Ancient Egyptians, Modern Poets, shows once again that great appreciation of the Egyptian civilization among the poetic word figures, from East, West, South and North of different generations with the diversity of their walks…

The Anthology features a main panel with the name of the poets beginning their section, followed by a brief biography, and one or more poems interspersed with one of the paintings drawn on papyrus or carved in stone or colored on the walls of temples and tombs, with documentation of its rich content. They form, along the literary text – an exceptional historical cultural work.

This is the third issue of The Silk Road Literature Series Anthology – Ancient Egyptians- Modern poets, to be published this fall.

The first one, issued in the spring of 2021, was entitled “Asia sings”, while the second issue came in the summer of the same year under the name “Mediterranean Waves” in 444 pages. The series is available freely online and full-color copies are printed on demand.