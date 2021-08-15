Poem of Harat

作者: Pooneh Nedai on 14 August , 2021.
类别: All, Art, Asia
标签:
Pooneh Nedai

By Pooneh Nedai
Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine, Publisher of Amrood Tehran

Who am I?

A girl with shaved head?

A woman with dark Burqa?

A mother with shaking hand?

Or a very beautiful doll?

 

Who am I?

A man or human?

Or continuation of my ancestors’ regret?

 

Who am I?

In some geography, I am sold

In other geography, I sit on the throne

And in the galaxy, I am in the shape of creator

Why should I ever be some one?

When human who was defined as supreme creature,

Now is proud to be the manifestation of being a two-leg creature…

I just ask

What am I?

What am I?

What am I?

 

The poem read out by Pooneh: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSjEEDSKEQp/?utm_medium=copy_link

 

