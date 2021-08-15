Poem of Harat

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine, Publisher of Amrood Tehran



Who am I?

A girl with shaved head?

A woman with dark Burqa?

A mother with shaking hand?

Or a very beautiful doll?

Who am I?

A man or human?

Or continuation of my ancestors’ regret?

Who am I?

In some geography, I am sold

In other geography, I sit on the throne

And in the galaxy, I am in the shape of creator

Why should I ever be some one?

When human who was defined as supreme creature,

Now is proud to be the manifestation of being a two-leg creature…

I just ask

What am I?

What am I?

What am I?

The poem read out by Pooneh: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSjEEDSKEQp/?utm_medium=copy_link