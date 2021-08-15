Poem of Harat
By Pooneh Nedai
Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine, Publisher of Amrood Tehran
Who am I?
A girl with shaved head?
A woman with dark Burqa?
A mother with shaking hand?
Or a very beautiful doll?
Who am I?
A man or human?
Or continuation of my ancestors’ regret?
Who am I?
In some geography, I am sold
In other geography, I sit on the throne
And in the galaxy, I am in the shape of creator
Why should I ever be some one?
When human who was defined as supreme creature,
Now is proud to be the manifestation of being a two-leg creature…
I just ask
What am I?
What am I?
What am I?
