Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin resigns; king keeps him as interim prime minister

KUALA LUMPER: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today resigned after 17 months as the country’s eighth Prime Minister.

Also resigned were 29 members of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet, Malaysian news agency BERNAMA reported.

“It is obvious that I have lost the majority support. So, there is no longer a need to ascertain my legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament,” Muhyiddin said in a special announcement aired live on television today.

“So, today, I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister and also the resignation of my entire Cabinet as required by the Federal Constitution.”

The Prime Minister presented his letter of resignation to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during an audience with the King at Istana Negara.

However, the king asked Muhyiddin “to fill the role as caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is appointed.”

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1 last year following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 24.