Vietnam implements drastic and responsible measures to prevent covid-19

By Pham Dinh Hiep,

reporter/editor, Ha Noi Moi

HANOI: Authorities at all levels from the central to local levels have stepped up the prevention of Covid-19. The Government promptly issues directives and policies; regularly directing the Ministry of Health, localities and functional agencies to carry out the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Prime Minister irregularly inspected localities and base levels to grasp the situation and results of epidemic prevention, and timely gave practical directions to combat the epidemic. Local authorities, especially the key cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, promulgate specific policies suitable to their localities to organize anti-epidemic activities. The base levels closely contact to the people to organize zoning and stamping out the epidemic.

The measures to prevent Covid-19 have been implemented synchronously. Regularly review and organize tracing, zoning out epidemics, isolate infected cases and who had direct contacted with infected people.

Implement the 5K message (Masks, Disinfection, Distance, No gathering, Health declaration) to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Build field hospitals to treat covid-19 patients, especially the seriously ill patients. Mobilize any vaccine resources to immunize the people with the goal of achieving community immunity. Organize researching and developing internal vaccines, transferring vaccine technology with the goal of being autonomous in the source of vaccines. Give full information to help the people raise awareness and closely coordinate with the authorities to implement thoroughly epidemic prevention solutions.

Social security is an issue that Vietnamese Government attaches great importance to in the process of implementing solutions to prevent Covid-19 epidemic. The Government has implemented support packages for disadvantaged people, especially groups of freelance workers who have lost their jobs, poor households, etc. In the isolated and blocked areas, authorities at all levels have organized to provide essential necessities for people, help people to be assured in the isolation situation. Implement traffic diversion to ensure the transportation of essential goods for people during social distancing. Implement many solutions to remove difficulties and maintain production. One of them is “3 on-site” solution to maintain operations in industrial parks.

Covid-19 is a pandemic with a global scale. It requires the joint efforts of all countries in the world to deal with the pandemic. Therefore, Vietnam has taken the initiative, responsibility to the fight against the pandemic as well as has shared difficulties and made practical contributions within Vietnam’s capacity with other countries.

Despite difficulties, Vietnam is still willing to give Laos, Cambodia, and Indonesia medical equipment such as protective clothing, medical masks, and testing tools; provide support to Cuba, Myanmar; donate ventilators, antiseptic clothes, gloves to China; donate to Japan, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, the United States, Sweden… masks, anti-droplet antibacterial cloth, DuPont protective clothing produced by Vietnam itself… Besides, Vietnam cooperates to share information, experience in fighting the epidemic, and vaccine research results with other countries.