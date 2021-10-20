Love conquers all: Indian bride and groom float to wedding in cooking pot

KERALA: An Indian couple sailed submerged streets in a huge pot to reach their wedding venue, as heavy rains flooded the southern state of Kerala.

According to local reports, the couple borrowed the pot from a local temple and recruited two men to push the aluminum vessel to small partially flooded temple in Thalavady where they exchanged floral garlands, a tradition in local wedding ceremonies.

“It has turned into a wedding we never imagined,” the bride reportedly local a local media company.