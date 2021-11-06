Istanbul hosts V Eurasian Literary Festival of Festivals

ISTANBUL: The fifth Eurasian literary festival of festivals “LiFFT-2021 will open in Istanbul on November 11 with a press conference on the world event.

Invited personalities to attend this mega literary occasion are Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Head of the General Secretariat of the Eurasian Peoples Assembly Smirnova Svetlana Konstantinovna, Director of the International Literary Movement LIFFT – 2015 – 2035 “We are people of the same planet” Almukhametova M.V. (Margarita Al) Russia, Chairman of İLESAM Turkish Organization of the Commonwealth of Authors of Scientific and Literary Works Mehmet Nuri, People’s writer of Azerbaijan Anar Rasul oglu, People’s writer of Kazakhstan Olzhas Omarovich Suleimenov, People’s Poet of Russia Konstantin Aleksandrovich Kedrov-Chelishchev, Laureate of the IV Eurasian Literary Festival LIFFT-2019, poet Tugrul Tanyol, Laureate of the III Eurasian Literary Festival LIFFT-2018, writer Varis Yelchiev, Maecenas of the Eurasian Literary Festival of LIFFT Festivals, Doctor of Economics, writer Ali Megarranzande.

After a coffee break in Istanbul, Yapi-Credit Cultural Center where all activities are held, the opening ceremony of the Fifth Eurasian Literary Festival of the Festivals “LiFFt-2021”

will start with an exhibition “The Book of the Poet and the Artist” where artists and poets paint the book of the Poet and Artist “Istanbul Book”.

Authors of the project: Artist Anvar Almukhametov and poet Margarita Al., curator of the exhibition “The Book of the Poet and the Artist”: Aygul Okutan (Turkey).

The project will be attended by artists: Lara Gendelman-Oruc (Turkey), Veroniq Marganne (Belgium), Nehir Avci (Turkey) and artists from Istanbul are also invited. 90 writers of the world will take part in the project “The Book of the Poet and the Artist” online.

Between 3:30 amd 4:30, poetic readings “We are people of the same planet” Round table number 1, Image of the Future Man and the Man of the Future in the XXI century; Yesterday Today Tomorrow. Moderator: Author of the project “The Image of the Future Man and the Man of the Future” poet, philosopher, kulturtrager Margarita Al (RF) Speakers: Poet, theorist of a new direction in poetry, Doctor of Philosophy, Professor Konstantin Aleksandrovich Kedrov-Chelishchev (RF), writer, Varis Elchiev (Azerbaijan), poet, novelist and journalist Ashraf Aboul-Yazid Dali (Egypt).

Issues for discussion: From modern literature to the literature of the future: poetry, prose, translation and publication of literary texts, literary festival as a body for the consolidation of creative forces to create an image of the future person and contemporary poetry at the forefront of literature programs the images of the future man and society.

The second roundtable conversation will deal with Turkish civilization, literature and art, yesterday, today and tomorrow. Moderator: Author of the project “The Image of the Future Man and the Man of the Future” poet, philosopher, kulturtrager Margarita Al (RF), Speaker: S. Ahmet Aslan (Turkey).

Roundtable 3 will present the place of Turkish literature in world & the image of the future Man in Turkish literature. Moderator: Author of the project “The Image of the Future Man and the Man of the Future”, poet, philosopher, kulturtrager Margarita Al (RF), Speaker: M.Nuri Parmaksız (Turkey).

Final and fourth round table will be on how literature (poetry, journalism) forms the image of the person of the future and the role of translations in the modern culture of the world. Moderator: Author of the project “The Image of the Future Man and the Man of the Future”, poet, philosopher, kulturtrager Margarita Al (RF), Speakers: Alex Selimov (USA), Bakhyt Rustemov (Kazakhstan), Victor Klykov (Austria).

Issues for discussion: The role of journalism in shaping the image of the future person. What model of interpenetration and interaction the literature of Eurasia can represent for the whole world. The role of literary translations in modern and future intercultural communication and understanding and what role do literary translations play in shaping the world of the future?

The activities will conclude with a free communication with writers and readers of Turkey, interviews, communication with the press. The official closing ceremony V will be on November 13 at 3:00 pm at Yapi-Credit Cultural Center, Istanbul.