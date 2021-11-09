Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev to visit South Korea in December

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit South Korea in December.

This information came from the congratulatory message of President of Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on occasion of re-election of Mirziyoyev as President of Uzbekistan.

“Let me sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your successful re-election to the post of President with the active support of the people of the Republic of Uzbekistan. I am confident that Uzbekistan will continue its development path under your outstanding leadership,” the President of South Korea said.

“I hope to further deepening the special strategic partnership between our countries through close cooperation with you during your new term of office” President Moon Jae-in noted and stated “I look forward to meeting you and your spouse in Korea this December.”

The Republic of Korea is one of the leading trade, economic and investment partners of Uzbekistan in the Asia-Pacific region. The trade turnover between the countries exceeded 2,77 billion US dollars in 2019 and following the results of 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic reached 2,14 billion US dollars. For many years Republic of Korea is constantly fourth largest trading partner of Uzbekistan after China, Russia and Kazakhstan.

In November 2017, Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a state visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.

During the negotiations, the sides expressed their readiness to consistently continue the dialogue at the highest level, to further intensify cooperation in such spheres as economy, energy, finance, investment, high technologies, increase the volume of mutual trade, expand humanitarian ties and more than 60 documents were signed. Following the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Moon Jae-in signed the Joint Statement on comprehensive deepening of relations of the strategic partnership.