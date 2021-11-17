Korean organizations deliver humanitarian assistance to social institutions of Kyrgyzstan

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: Korean organizations have delivered humanitarian aid to social institutions in Kyrgyzstan, both in the capital Bishkek city and in four regions.

Last week, Good Neighbors International in the Kyrgyz Republic together with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and alumni of the KOICA club delivered humanitarian aid to vulnerable families and social institutions of the country.

1000 families from vulnerable groups, as well as 21 social institutions (orphanages, rehabilitation centers and shelters) received food packages to help deal with the current situation caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Good Neighbors International is a humanitarian development NGO founded in Korea in 1991 to make the world a place without hunger and where people live together in harmony.

Good Neighbors is working in 192 communities in 40 countries with a focus on inclusive community development approach and child protection.

The organization opened its representative office in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, and since then, many different projects have been implemented to protect the rights of children.

The main activity of Good Neighbors in Kyrgyzstan is the protection of children’s rights and assistance in strengthening the economic potential of the regions of the country and the development of the principles of charity.

Good Neighbors in the Kyrgyz Republic is committed to providing emergency relief to vulnerable children and families most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To reduce the impact of Covid-19, the organization tries to provide families in need with food and hygiene items (face masks, hand sanitizers and soap).

Rural medical institutions were provided with personal protective equipment and medical equipment (oxygen concentrators, medical masks, gloves).

In addition, Good Neighbors in Kyrgyzstan donated 20,000 PCR testers to the Ministry of Health.

Thanks to Good Neighbors in Kyrgyzstan, sinks have been installed in rural public schools in Chui oblast so that children can wash their hands and comply with sanitary standards and constructed modern school toilets.

Also, as part of school projects, Good Neighbors in Kyrgyzstan has implemented two joint projects with WFP to improve nutrition in schools and provide employment opportunities.

The organization also contributes to the creation of satisfactory conditions for institutions in need. In this regard, it has supported two child protection centers that provide advanced psychotherapeutic, legal and social services in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul to children in need.

Good Neighbors in Kyrgyzstan has renovated old buildings and provided the necessary equipment (computers, furniture, office supplies).

To improve living conditions in 30 villages of Osh, Batken and Chui regions, infrastructure facilities in the sectors were improved; Irrigation / Water Supply, Healthcare, Transport / Road, Education. This is the successful implementation of the first phase of the My Village project funded by KOICA.

Mainstream projects that Good Neighbors has been implementing at present in Kyrgyzstan are:

Community Development projects since 2015; Grant Project: Child Protection Centers; Scholarship program / Women Taxi; KOICA ODA Project, and Integrated Rural Development Project 2021-2025.