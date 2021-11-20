French EDF, Qatari Nebras Power and Japanese Sojitz Corporation to jointly built 1,2 billion-dollar thermal power plant in Uzbekistan

Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: The consortium of of France’s Électricité de France (EDF), Qatar’s Nebras Power Q.S.C. and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation has won an international tender to build a 1,600 MW Thermal Power Plant in the Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, announced the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Ten companies from the China, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and France participated in prequalification, eight of which successfully passed this selection.

Based on the results of the evaluation of the submitted bids, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, China Power International Holding Limited and consortium of of France’s Électricité de France (EDF), Qatar’s Nebras Power Q.S.C. and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation were admitted to the opening of financial bids with electricity tariffs for the project.

The winner of the international tender for the thermal power plant project was declared to be the consortium of French, Qatari and Japanese companies with a tariff of 3,367 US cents per kWh of electricity generated. A company to be created by the winning bidder will enter a 25-year power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build, operate, and maintain thethermal power plant.

The reserve winner of this tender is China Power with a tariff of 3,471 US cents per kWh of electricity generated.

It is expected that the TPP will be commissioned by mid-2025. The launch of the power plants will enable the generation of 12 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The amount of attracted investments for the project is estimated at $1.2 billion.