Ulugbek Lapasov from Uzbekistan elected as Vice-president of UN Human Rights Council

Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: The member states of the Asia-Pacific Regional Group unanimously supported the candidacy of Ulugbek Lapasov from Uzbekistan for the post of Vice-president of UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2022.

Prior to his new appointment Ulugbek Lapasov has served as the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

The Bureau of the UN Human Rights Council consists of five people – one President and four Vice-presidents – representing the five regional groups. They serve for a year, in accordance with the Council’s annual cycle.

The Asia-Pacific region, from where the permanent representative of Uzbekistan was nominated, is one of the largest in the UN HRC system. The group includes 56 states.

“The appointment of the representative of Uzbekistan is an example of a positive assessment by the world community of the large-scale reforms in the republic in the field of human rights,” the press-office of MFA of Uzbekistan said.

Uzbekistan was among 15 countries elected to the UN Human Rights Council on October 13, 2020 for a three-year term starting on January 1, 2021.

In October 2021, in Geneva, during the 48th regular session, the Human Rights Council adopted the resolution, Human rights implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people, initiated by Uzbekistan.