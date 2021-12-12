War: Industry of poverty and hunger out of nothing!!

KIEL: One of the indicators of the backwardness of peoples in modern times is the outbreak of war instead of peace.

War is defined in international law in simple way as the phenomenon of organized collective violence that negatively affects either the relationships between two or more societies or the balance of power within a society.

Various methods of torture are used in war, including psychological warfare, physical warfare, or both.

War reaches its magnitude when a hostile state or armed militias carry out death, which is forbidden in all monotheistic religions, by force of arms, and rather before killing, imprisonment, torture and rape.

War serves to create enmity between the members of a peaceful society, to deepen it, to cover societies with dark clouds of injustice, at the end of which innocent people, especially children, women and old people, fall as victim. War victims are primarily the weak groups in society who are not to blame. What is more horrible is that war does not recognize people with special needs.

Here, let’s put the hardest and most important thing in one line and no more: In war, the executioners don’t look at the innocent people around them, since they see all people in front of them as enemies.

They do not ask “whether he is a baby or a teenage boy, whether there is a teenage girl or a menstrual period, whether it is a pregnant woman or a breastfeeding mother”… Situations that can touch the soul, move people’s sympathy with honor. Situations that make every person think for a drop of mercy.

Unfortunately, this feeling of “compassion”, of “humanity” does not exist in the soul of the war advocates, in the hearts of the executioners or in their conscience.

Killings and atrocities are committed because of the brainwashing to which some of them were subjected during training periods.

They were completely brainwashed. Some of them because of the numerous deaths caused by a single person, and some of them through the strong influence of chemical agents and substances such as exposure of alcohol, drugs, and pills.

To be continued …

