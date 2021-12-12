Kyrgyzstan detains ‘foreign suspect’ in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack

BISHKEK: A foreigner has been detained in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist attack in a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017.

The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that as part of ongoing counter-terrorism measures, special services detained a citizen of a foreign state, who is suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, Kabar news agency said.

The detainee whose identity was not revealed was involved in a high-profile New Year’s Eve terrorist attack on the posh Reina nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people from 18 countries.

The suspect was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Investigative and operational activities are underway, the news agency said.