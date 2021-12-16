War: Industry of poverty and hunger out of nothing!! – Part III

(DR Congo soldiers after rebels kill farmers (AP)

By Dr. Hassan Humeida – Germany

KIEL: War is the most atrocious way to create poverty and hunger and misery.

Because of war, people cannot live in security and dignity in their own territories and regions.

Sometimes, war spreads and breaks out like wildfire, reaching capitals and big cities, despite the presence of barracks, the task of which is to protect people, these cities and their facilities.

War takes a different form in the countryside and in villages, which can be large explosions, the victims of which can become larger groups of afflicted people, that herald greater vengeance.

Back to war and its role in creating poverty and hunger: Both “poverty and hunger” can arise when farmers and ranchers are prevented from doing their work freely. Without ensuring the safety of farmers, they cannot sow, harvest or market their products. And where ranchers have no security, they cannot graze, feed or market their cattle.

This threat is very common in many poorer countries where civil unrest is dominant. After several years of absence, this phenomenon and threat have resurfaced like a ghost in many parts of poor countries.

A serious threat to the existence of people in places where armed robbery is afflicting farmers and ranchers and their property in their workplaces and homes. The specter of armed attack seems to drive peasants and shepherds away, in more than one place in each affected country. They steal their little money, their simple means of communication (cell phones), and their agricultural and animals possessions after a harvest or grazing season and in broad daylight. All of these threats are nothing more than the paved way to create poverty and hunger from nothing.

Let us mention again here, and as I have already done in previous articles, that both farmers and ranchers are the breadwinners of the “food security” of nations.

If there is no security for them, an entire society will live in situations of poverty and hunger, and perhaps permanently, especially when the threat to both of them is at the beginning of the rainy season or during the harvest and grazing season. The sure way that leads to internal conflict that turns into war.

To be continued …

email: hassan_humeida@yahoo.de