Kyrgyzstan registers first case of Omicron strain of coronavirus

Tests being conducated in Kyrgyzstan (Habar)

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: An omicron strain of coronavirus infection has been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The National Center for Phthisiology conducted sequencing to determine the strain of coronavirus. Samples were taken in early January among those hospitalized and two of them had an omicron strain, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said.

Lately, the COVID-19 cases have increased in Kyrgyzstan again. Infections have seen a spike since the beginning of the year, after a previous peak in November.

The health authorities announced on January 12 that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the daily monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the country over the past 12 days, there has been a high increase in the incidence rate, which indicates the beginning of the fourth wave. Over the past 3 days, the daily increase in morbidity was 30%, at the same time, in 60% of registered cases in recent days, the incidence is mild and asymptomatic, the country Health Ministry said.

Since the registration of the first case of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan in March 2020, there have been 3 epidemiological rises: the first rise in incidence was observed in July 2020, when 1,654 cases were registered per day, the second rise was in November 2020 with 606 cases per day. The third rise in the incidence of COVID-19 was observed in June-July 2021, with a peak incidence of 1,965 cases per day.

In total, 186,878 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the pandemic, 180,529 of them have recovered, 2,823 people have died.

Due to increase of incidence of COVID-19, Kyrgyz health authorities started mass testing for of all medical workers, employees of ministries and departments coronavirus since January 10 and detected 20 fresh cases among government workers.

The capital city of Bishkek remains the most virus-hit area in Kyrgyzstan.

In this connection, the city leadership intensified raids on checking the compliance of passengers and drivers with the mask regime in public transport.

In addition, one of the universities in Bishkek, namely Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University has moved to the online training, after two COVID-19 cases were recorded among students.

The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek recommended the public and private enterprises hold meetings in an online format.

Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Office of Bishkek asked residents to take precautions: to refrain from attending public events, keep a distance, wear masks, wash hands and ventilate premises more often, use an antiseptic and get vaccinated.

A nationwide vaccination campaign has started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29, 2021. The Central Asian country is inoculating its citizens with the Sinopharm Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

To date, a total of 1,250,954 people have been vaccinated in the country, which makes 55% of eligible population and 48% or 1,042,747 people received both doses, according to the latest data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan started revaccination of population from November 17. All the citizens could get a booster – the 3rd dose of the vaccine after 6 months after receiving the both shots.

Now, because of worsening of the epidemiological situation, the Health Ministry took a decision to start the 3rd dose against coronavirus infection 4 months after the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

A new anti-record has been observed not only in Kyrgyzstan, but in neighboring Central Asian countries as well.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported jumps in new COVID-19 cases as both countries said the Omicron variant of the virus was now spreading on their territories.

Uzbekistan announced that the first COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected on January 7 in a foreign citizen who arrived in Uzbekistan from abroad, while Kazakhstan registered its first omicron case the day earlier on January 6.