Egyptian Korean boost for ties following summit in Cairo

By AsiaN Correspondent, Cairo

CAIRO: Egypt and South Korea have over the recent few years held several meetings, including exchange of visits by presidents, which can promise a major qualitative leap in relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Egypt welcomed President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. It was the first visit by a South Korean president in 16 years and came in light of the partnership that was signed between Cairo and Seoul in 2016.

During his visit, the South Korean president met with President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, where they held bilateral talks and witnessed the singing of numerous cooperation agreements.

In a press conference, Sisi said he exchanged views with President Moon Jae-in on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“I would like to express our appreciation for the momentum evident in the bilateral cooperation in various fields between the two countries, as well as our pride in the depth of the Egyptian-Korean relations, which have witnessed remarkable development during the past years,” said Sisi.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also said that they affirmed the importance of continuing the political consultation mechanism between the two countries through the Joint Ministerial Committee for Political, Economic and Technical Cooperation, headed by the two foreign ministers.

President Moon said in his speech that Egypt enjoys important historical and geographical advantages, adding that the comprehensive partnership between Egypt and South Korea enjoys historic momentum.

He added that his country shares experience and exchange policies with Egypt to expand the cooperative partnership and promote sustainable development, stressing the importance of moving forward to concluding trade agreements and expanding the horizons of cooperation in eco-friendly transport and marine and space development.

Nile News TV Channel called Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf Dali), President, Asia Journalist Association (AJA), for comments on the visit.

Mr. Dali said that there could be a wider range of industries, especially the cultural industries. He referred to aspects; the Korean wave “Hallyu” in Korean; the surge in the international visibility of Korean culture, beginning in East Asia in the 1990s and continuing to be liked by Arab societies including Egypt. The second is the admiration of Korean people given to Egyptian Civilization, which presented the most important global cultural events in 2021; Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, Cairo, and Avenue of Sphinxes Ceremony, Luxor.

Regarding the African-Asian relationship, representing by the Arab republic of Egypt and the Republic of Korea, Ashraf said that Sues Canal continues to be a mega spot to connect the two continents, especially with its new giant projects. This makes Egypt a vital connection for Korea with the African nations. It is also a golden bridge for Korean industries into the African countries. In the meantime, Korea has established a solid status in Asia, being a member in many strong Asian organizations. Korea, by its developed status, has become a major donor in the 20th century. It started building factories outside Korean lands, and this is an advantage to spread its plans to build more in Cairo and other Egyptian cities.

AJA President also mentioned that the two leaders came to build a new era in confronting corruption in the two countries.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid concluded by focusing on the industrial and technological progress by the Republic of Korea, which will be of great importance to help Egypt in training its labor and preparing them for the new stage of future industries.

Video: https://youtu.be/ih9bg13mjUY