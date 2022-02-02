AsiaN forum Beyond COVID19: Next Leadership Toward Active ESG on February 22

SEOUL: Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, will deliver the keynote address at the AsiaN 10th Anniversary Forum later this month.

AsiaN Chief Executive Office and Asia Journalists Association (AJA) Founding Member Lee Sang-ki Lee said that the forum will be held under the theme, “Beyond COVID19: Next Leadership, Toward Active ESG” on February 22 in the Korean capital Seoul under a hybrid format due to COVID health protocols.

The forum is in line with the AJA and AsiaN new stress on exploring and seeing the possibilities in building a sustainable future while meeting the expectations of an evolving world and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into plans and ambitions.

The forum has prepared a list of prestigious figures for the discussions and presentations moderated by Former Republic of Korea Ambassador to the UN Oh Joon.

The list features Choe, Jae-chun, Ewha University Professor, EcoScience Department; Park Young-ok, Super Stock-holder; Lee Sang-mook, Seoul University Professor, InterRidge Chair; Lee Sirg-woo, CEO of Dunamu, Global Top10 fintech company; Yoo Hyun-joon, Hongik University Professor, Architecture Department; and Chung Un-chan, Former ROK Prime Minister, Korea Institute for Shared Growth Chair.

Lee Sang-ki expressed sincere gratitude for the support of AJA and AsiaN in the last ten years.

“With your support and participation, AJA and the AsiaN will continue advancing forward this year,” Lee Sang-ki said in a pre-forum message.

“Due to the Covid situation, we regret that we cannot invite everyone to an in-person forum. We look forward to the day when the pandemic is over, and we can be together, in person, again. Until then, we hope this year’s forum will be successful with your participation and contributions.”