Persian, Arab harmony at Dubai Expo

By Alireza Bahrami



TEHRAN: The National Orchestra of Iran will perform at the Dubai Expo.

This concert will be held on the evenings of October 6 and 7 under the titles of “Iranian National Day Celebrations” and “The Great Music Concert”.

Salar Aghili’s concert will be accompanied by another Iranian singer, Mostafa Ragheb, with performances of Iranian and Arabic music at the Dubai Millennum Amphitheater on October 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Aghili’s other performance titled “Iran Night” (Iranian National Day celebrations) will be held on February 7 (October 7) at Al-Wasl Plaza, in Iran National Day Ceremony.

The Dubai Expo, featuring more than 190 countries, including Iran, will run until March 31, 2022.