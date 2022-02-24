Kyrgyzstan, South Korea mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: Bishkek hosted a solemn reception dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Korea.

The reception was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyz Republic Azizbek Madmarov, Ambassador of Korea Lee Won-jae, Kyrgyz officials and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Kyrgyzstan.

In his keynote speech Deputy Minister Madmarov said that over the past 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Korea have strengthened relations of friendship and cooperation in all areas and efforts are currently being made to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the countries. He highly appreciated the contribution of KOICA in Kyrgyzstan, which promotes important projects in the political, social and economic spheres. The deputy minister stressed that the Kyrgyz side hopes that the anniversary year will be marked by active and mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In his congratulatory speech, Ambassador Lee Won-jae noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations on January 31, 1992, the two countries have consistently developed friendly and cooperative relations in various fields, including politics, economy, culture and the exchange of human resources, based on the values of democracy and market economy, as well as cultural roots. He said that in 2021 the Government of the Republic of Korea included Kyrgyzstan in the list of priority countries under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) program and opened the KOPIA Center in Bishkek, which specializes in agricultural cooperation.

He assured that Kyrgyzstan is one of the key partners of Korea in the framework of the New Northern Policy.

Within the framework of this event, the original congratulatory messages were exchanged at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, speakers of Parliaments and presidents of the two countries, as well as the award ceremony was held for the winner of the logo design competition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.

The diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea were established in January 1992.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kyrgyzstan started functioning in Bishkek in September 2007 and in October 2008 the first Ambassador of the Republic of Korea with residence in Bishkek was accredited.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Korea was opened in June 2008.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kyrgyz-South Korean relations have been developing consistently. During this period, the sides managed to create favorable conditions for the stable development of relations in all directions.