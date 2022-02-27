World Poetry Movement: OUR EARTH, OUR HOME

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

CAIRO: As long as the world does not find a clear path, and does not make a decision based on fair and balanced arguments to solve its current serious problems, the tensions to which we are subjected every day will continue to affect our confidence in the human future.

The World Poetry Movement notes with great concern the complex situation on the borders between Ukraine and Russia and between Colombia and Venezuela, among various complex political circumstances.

The Movement also notes the continuing migratory flows that lead thousands of men and women to continue living in a land without a homeland, the continuing escalation of the extinction of species, forests and rivers, and the continuing hate crimes between classes and peoples.

Therefore, the Movement calls on the world to reflect that THE EARTH IS OUR HOME.

THE EARTH IS OUR HOME and we must take care of it from the fires of war; we must embrace and help the refugees and take care of nature, which gives rise to all forms of existence.

THE EARTH IS OUR HOME and all peoples must be brothers and sisters to inhabit it in the best way.

Dignity, justice and truth must prevail in our home. Our house must be a house for poetry and life, and not a house for horror and death.

The World Poetry Movement, the poets who are members, the International Poetry Festivals, and the projects that constitute it, extend an invitation to the poets, festivals and poetry organizations of the world to unite in a great world action of poetry readings, artistic activities, concerts and forums, during the month of April 2022.

The aim is to call the attention of the people on the vital and urgent need to defend our House, our Earth, and the dream of a humanity transcended from the kingdom of necessity to the kingdom of freedom and world peace.

Signed by:

Rati Saxena, Krytia Poetry Festival, India.

Agneta Falk, Sweden, U.S.

Ayo Ayoola-Amale, Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation, Ghana-Nigeria.

Ataol Behramoglu, counsellor of Smyrna Poetry Festival, Turkey.

Alex Pausides, director Ediciones Sur and Havana Poetry Festival, Cuba.

Francis Combes, president at Le Merle Moqueur, France.

Zolani Mkiva, founder Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation, South Africa.

Khalid Raissouni, member of the Union of Moroccan Writers, Morocco.

Christopher Okemwa, Director Kistrech Poetry Festival of Kenya, Kenya.

Keshab Sigdel, member of The World Nation Writer’s Union, Nepal.

Oscar Saavedra, director Descentralización poética, Chile.

Vadim Terekhin, co-chairman of the Union of Russian Writers, Russia.

Luis Filipe Sarmento, Portugal.

Freddy Ñañez, Minister of Communication and Information, Venezuela.

Vaughan Rapatahana, Aotearoa nation, New Zealand.

Fernando Rendón, former director Medellin International Poetry Festival, Colombia.

Nicolás Antonioli, founder and director of the International Youth Poetry Festival of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Marion Bethel, WPM´s National Coordinator in Bahamas.

Winston Farrell, WPM´s National Coordinator in Barbados

Oscar Puky Gutiérrez, part of the group Escuchar Poesía 2.1., Bolivia.

Marcos Pamplona, poet and editor of Kotter Editorial, Brazil.

Beatriz Hausner, WPM´s National Coordinator in Canada.

Gabriel Jaime Franco, WPM´s National Coordinator in Colombia.

Osvaldo Sauma, WPM´s National Coordinator in Costa Rica.

Karel Leyva, WPM´s National Coordinator in Cuba.

Augusto Rodríguez, director Festival de Poesía de Guayaquil Ileana Espinel, Ecuador.

William Alfaro, WPM´s National Coordinator in El Salvador

Rosa Chávez, Maya Nation, WPM´s National Coordinator in Guatemala.

Melissa Merlo, WPM´s National Coordinator in Honduras

Nicole Cage Florentiny, WPM´s National Coordinator in Martinique.

Margarito Cuéllar WPM´s National Coordinator in Mexico.

Luis La Hoz, WPM´s National Coordinator in Peru.

Enrique Sánchez Hernani, WPM´s National Coordinator in Peru.

Martín Espada, WPM´s National Coordinator in Puerto Rico.

Martín Barea Mattos, WPM´s National Coordinator in Uruguay.

Achour Fenni, WPM´s National Coordinator in Algeria.

Mpesse Geraldin, coordinators of the African Festival of Emerging Writers -FESTAE-, Cameroon.

Vera Duarte is poet, human rights activist, government minister and politician, Cape Verde.

Julien Kilanga Musinde, WPM´s National Coordinator in Congo.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf-Dali), poet novelist and journalist, WPM´s National Coordinator in Egypt.

Recaredo Silebo Boturu, WPM´s National Coordinator in Guinea Equatorial.

Jean-Luc Raharimanana, WPM´s National Coordinator in Madagascar.

Khal Torabully, WPM´s National Coordinator in Mauricio.

Sidi Emjad, WPM´s National Coordinator in Mauritania.

Mohammed Ahajji, Mohammed, WPM´s National Coordinator in Morocco.

Rethabile Masilo, WPM´s National Coordinator in Lesotho.

Patricia Jabbeh, WPM´s National Coordinator in Liberia.

Patron Henekou, poet and organizer of the Literature and Arts Festival, Togo.

Paul Sezzie, Organizer of the Festival Tierra de Poetas, Malawi.

Ismael Diadié, director Fondo Kati, Mali.

Amadou Ide, WPM´s National Coordinator in Niger.

Keamogetsi Joseph Molapong, WPM´s National Coordinator, Namibia

Amadou Lamine Sall, WPM´s National Coordinator in Senegal

Oumar Farouk Sesay, WPM´s National Coordinator in Sierra Leona

Conceicao Lima, WPM´s National Coordinator in Santo Tome y Principe

Tarek Eltayeb, WPM´s National Coordinator in Sudan

Möez Majed, WPM´s National Coordinator in Tunisia.

Poet Asa, poet and member of the Spoken Word Tribe, Zimbabwe.

Shaip Emerlahu, director International Festival of Poetry “Ditët e Naimit”, Albania.

Magdalena Kauz, producer, trainer and consultant in television, Austria.

Eric Piette, WPM´s National Coordinator in Belgium.

Frans Dumortier, WPM´s National Coordinator in Belgium.

Petar Tchouhov, WPM´s National Coordinator in Bulgaria.

Marko Pogacar, WPM´s National Coordinator in Croatia.

Neşe Yaşin, WPM´s National Coordinator in Cyprus.

Claus Ankersen, Founder of Army of Poets, Denmark.

Andy Croft, WPM´s National Coordinator in England.

Juri Talvet, WPM´s National Coordinator in Estonia.

Alexis Bernaut, WPM´s National Coordinator in France.

Tobias Burghardt, WPM´s National Coordinator in Germany.

Sotirios Pastakas, WPM´s National Coordinator in Greece.

Sándor Halmosi, WPM´s National Coordinator in Hungary.

Guido Oldani, WPM´s National Coordinator in Italy.

Fahredin Shehu, WPM´s National Coordinator in Kosovo.

Mitko Gogov, WPM´s National Coordinator in North Macedonia.

Maria Augustina Hincu, WPM´s National Coordinator in Moldavia.

Marije Langelaar, WPM´s National Coordinator in The Netherlands.

Dariusz Tomasz Lebioda, WPM´s National Coordinator in Poland.

Gerry Loose, director of the Scottish Writers’ Centre, Scotland.

Attila F. Balázs, WPM´s National Coordinator in Slovakia.

Barbara Pogacnik, WPM´s National Coordinator in Slovenia.

Luis Luna, Director of Amargord’s Fragmentary Poetry collection, Spain.

Bengt Berg, director Heidruns, Sweden.

Nurduran Duman, WPM´s National Coordinator in Turkey.

Nigar Hasan-Zadeh, WPM´s National Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

Quamruzzaman Swapan, WPM´s National Coordinator in Bangladesh.

Nahid Kabiri, WPM´s National Coordinator in Iran.

Keijiro Suga, WPM´s National Coordinator in Japan.

Ali Al Ameri, WPM´s National Coordinator in Jordan-Palestine.

Ulugbek Yesdaulet, WPM´s National Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

Imdad Aakash, WPM´s National Coordinator in Pakistan.

Hanan Awwad, WPM´s National Coordinator in Palestine.

Marra Lanot, WPM´s National Coordinator in Philippines.

Shirani Rajapaksa, WPM´s National Coordinator in Sri Lanka.

Ranudi, WPM´s National Coordinator in Sri Lanka.

Kosimov Abdukakhor Sattorovich (Abdukakhor Kosim), WPM´s National Coordinator in Tajikistan.

A’zam Obivod, WPM´s National Coordinator in Uzbekistan.

Mai Van Phan, WPM´s National Coordinator in Vietnam.

Mohammed Al-Lawzi, WPM´s National Coordinator in Yemen.

Les Wicks, WPM´s National Coordinator in Australia.

David Eggleton, WPM´s National Coordinator in New Zealand.