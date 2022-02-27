Peaceful life for the next generations

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: We are in the 21st century right now. The last world war was 75 years ago. The old wounds of the Second World War have not yet completely healed. War always means misery, loss of lives, destruction and regression for all parties involved. The world is still working hard to eliminate the consequences.

There are still other challenges that concern people worldwide. These force at the same time rich and poor nations to hold their breath. The world is deep in the fight against the corona pandemic. This fight is not won yet. Even if we win this big fight as citizens of the world, one of the greatest challenges on earth still awaits us. Namely, global climate change and global warming, the real threat to nature and to us humans worldwide.

We need everyone on earth for this biggest fight. It doesn’t matter where they come from or what they look like – We just need all countries and all nations. We don’t need war because there are only losers in war, even if it is won.

In the 21st century, despite differences and interests, we should come together and think together, all countries on earth as one nation. This approach, which we may find difficult at the beginning, is the sure way for the next future. In this way we can guarantee a peaceful life for ourselves and for next future generations. We should keep in mind: for world peace the keys of the deplomatia must not be lost.

This is a section from my children’s book entitled “The War Without a Mask“- Published in 2017-:

The School (17): If you ask me about my school, I’ll tell you that its open doors are now closed and the wide open arms of my school are now folded. Sand and dust pile up in front of the doors. There’s dust on the shelves here, on the stairs there. My school bells don’t ring anymore. The sound we love is missing. We miss that sound in the morning, during the day and at the end of it. We long for the sound so that we can finally go to school. When does the morning become idle? When can we go home? When will the morning come, when will our school open its arms and doors wide? The morning can we go on it to school?