Ukraine will blossom again

Scene from the 2014 revolution in Ukraine (Photo: Alireza Bahrami)

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: These days, as Ukraine has been at the headlines of world news after the Russian invasion, I am thinking of a trip I made to this country a few years ago. I am sure that Ukraine will regain its peace and beauty after this incident.

More than seven years ago, I traveled to Kiev during the 2014 revolution in Ukraine. The fire of the revolution was extinguished, but the burn marks were visible in the center of the city. The revolutionaries occupied Khreshchatyk Street and in their barricades, and while wearing military uniforms and carrying weapons, they were careful that no one ruined their revolution. I walked in their trenches every night. Their wives and girlfriends also visited them and brought them food or drink.

Ukraine may have been best known in recent years for its color revolutions as well as for the EU’s dispute with Russia, but what stood out in the capital during the revolution was the calm, the color, the music and the church. Somewhere in the city, I came across forested hills that I thought it was the end of the city, but it was enough to cross a winding hill, after going through a little steep, I found that the city is still there and it was a good example of preserving the environment.

The Ukrainian people are very famous for one thing; even with little things, they are able to make the happiest moments for themselves. This could be seen in the calmness of behavior and in the daily life of its various group of people in the streets.

Now there is a war in Ukraine. I think of the friends I met on that trip. I also think of young children, girls and boys, men and women, who had made a life with a thousand hopes and these days are either dead or forced to give up their lives and flee.

War is devastating and unpleasant anyway; whether in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine. They are no different.

The dead and the immigrants are all human beings. In any war, children are harmed more than others.

These days, my poem is being whispered and republished, and I am whispering to others:

“When the war begins

I think about the birds

Even moles possess

A place to peace

The birds yet

Constantly decease

When the war begins

Children are the birds

Fearlessly singing

Deep inside my head”.