Human rights for all people at all times, even during wars

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: Citation-I: “The many receiving countries are doing their best to receive and take in the war refugees without any narrow ethnic or religious leanings – Title of the article: Standing together during the arduous challenges of war, written by Hassan Humeida”

Citation-II: “Here, only the person who urgently needs help is in need and this is granted without conditions counts. In many countries in Eastern Europe, it is done by people who can help people in need. They help with everything they have – drinks, food, medicine, clothing and private accommodation. All this shows us that we people, even the poor, can give a lot to people in need, at least warmth – Title of the article: Standing together during the arduous challenges of war, written by Hassan Humeida”

In legal terms, when we speak of human rights, we mean the legal claims of individuals against the state or state-like entities, guaranteed by international law, which serve to protect fundamental aspects of the human person and their dignity in peacetime and in war.

With regard to the human image of human rights every individual is a bearer of human rights. These include fundamental aspects of the human person that are of central importance, such as equality, security, safety, freedom, sociability or livelihood wellbeing. This means that human rights are universal rights that must apply to every individual – their preservation is subject to the tasks of international law and the associated legal institutions belonging to.

If we look at the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Resolution 217 A (III) of December 10, 1948), we find that it consists of 30 articles that were adopted by the United Nations.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a dynamic document designed to ensure the highest level of protection for all people in the here and now, around the world.

Considering the first four articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we find the following articles and their content in the first 4 of 30 articles:

Article 1: Freedom, Equality, Solidarity: All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should meet one another in a spirit of solidarity.

Article 2: Prohibition of discrimination: Everyone is entitled to the rights and freedoms proclaimed in this declaration without any distinction, for example on the basis of racial attributions, skin color, gender, language, religion, political or other beliefs, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Article 3: Right to life and liberty: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

Article 4: Prohibition of Slavery and Slave Trade: No one shall be kept in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade are forbidden in all their forms.

According to international law, this means that human rights apply to all human beings, regardless of skin colour, gender, language, religion, political or other beliefs, national or social origin, property, position, birth or other status.

This is also the case in war situations. For people fleeing and for people in war zones, the same rights apply to everyone and without exception.

Denying compassion, affections, sympathies and the sorting out of people has no firm legal basis and can be severely punished if there is evidence.

Even in times of war there is good international legal observation and supervision of human and interpersonal trade. War afflicted people are war afflicted people and there is no different between black, colored or white war afflicted people.

Everyone is to be treated equally in times of need – be it food, accommodation or onward travel. Giving help does not mean offering help to some and refusing it to others. When something like this comes from helpers, the word “help” is placed between two very large question marks. Help from whom, to whom, when and why to help?

An excerpt from my children’s book entitled “Thank you for being and staying human” – to be published in 2022 – Peace, justice and equality (14):

“It is the life that we found, created to share and live it together with others. Life for everyone to live as creatures, life for every person to live. Just live and enjoy it in a world full of peace, justice and equality for all. It is the life that we share and live together. In it, we value the rights of living creatures, including humans, animals, plants and other beings.

Moreover, human beings observe and appreciate human rights above all, so that love and peace prevail. You are human! Be human! Thank you for being and remaining human.”

