True warriors and genuine victims: Who are they?

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: War leaders are those who can afford war. In the eyes of war leaders, war is nothing but a luxury. Because they know very well that they have the right protection, are safe and nothing can happen to them anytime soon.

They can skillfully avoid dangerous situations, escape and justify the warfare. War leaders are and will remain people who allow themselves life, but in turn forbid others to live. They send peaceful, innocent people and their own people and soldiers into the death zone where they risk their lives and the lives of many civilians.

We should rather ask ourselves who is waging war and what are the reasons for waging wars? Is it some people against other people? Is it a leader against his own nation? Is it a nation against another nation? Maybe it is true madness against themselves, the people and humanity!

Are the reasons for launching warfare the feeling that others do not show you enough respect, others crossing your own borders or the borders of allies, interfering in other people’s affairs, insisting on rights that you do not own, want to demonstrate power to test the strengths of others, sell guns and kill?

Victims of wars are those who live their lives normally like everyone else.

The human wakes up every day, goes to work, earns a living legally, looks after a family and hopes to eventually retire.

These are people with no special financial reserves and cannot afford the cost of a war, any war.

Such people are the true victims of war, who are also likely to encounter war, and, in most cases, they are without protection and security under their own roof or in the streets when armed conflicts and deadly attacks break out violently and everything goes up in flames.

They leave their lives behind and disappear. Forever!

An excerpt from my children’s book entitled “My New Pillow and I” – Published on February 23, 2022 – Sleeping without a pillow (1):

Can you, my friends, imagine a person who must sleep without a pillow?

I sleep and turn during the night with nothing to cushion me. I am a 10-year-old child and I go to school like other children. I used my leisure time to play and have fun with other children. The difference between me and other children is that I did not have a pillow to put my head on at bedtime. A soft and warm pillow, which I could put under my head to provide reassurance and give me a sense of comfort.

I slept in my bed, and often felt a solid thing, the wood of my bed, pressing against the side on which I slept. This made me roll over in my sleep, trying to rest the compressed side, and then trying to sleep again. That is what helps me to continue my sleep and rest at night.

