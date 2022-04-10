Korean Ambassador to Egypt dances to Nubian rhythms

By Aya Medhat

CAIRO: South Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong Jin-wook has continued to show his love and support for Egypt, this time in the Nubian way, during his recent visit to Aswan.

The ambassador fell in love with the Nubian culture and many videos showed him wearing the traditional Nubian costume and waving the flags of Egypt and South Korea.

The diplomat also danced to the Nubian dance rhythms among the people of Aswan, under the cheers of South Korea that loves Aswan and Aswan loves Korea.

Ambassador Hong Jin-wook is not only the South Korean ambassador to Egypt, but he also an ambassador for Egyptian culture.

The videos:

https://youtube.com/shorts/rCY2ERMDVxY?feature=share

https://youtu.be/1n99OldniXI