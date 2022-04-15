KOICA Vocational Training Center in Fergana, Uzbekistan, to be opened this month

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: The governor of Fergana region of Uzbekistan Hayrullo Bozorov held a meeting with Pak Sun-jin, Director of KOICA’s Uzbekistan Office.

The constructive dialogue allowed to discuss comprehensively the ways of effective operation of Vocational Training Center in Fergana, established in cooperation with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and to be opened this month.

With a capacity of 480 students, the Fergana Vocational Training Center is aimed to train technicians who are skillful and eligible for Uzbekistan industrial needs, especially in the field of Automobile, IT, Electricity, Dress-making and Beauty.

The $9.3 million project provides six to eight-month practice-focused education courses.

The Center built in 2 hectares of area in Fergana city, has modern classes and shops, as well as dormitory, sports hall and other ancillary buildings.

Fergana Center will be the fourth project in Uzbekistan implemented in the framework of cooperation with KOICA in this area. Currently, such centers are actively operating in Tashkent, Shakhrisabz and Samarkand.