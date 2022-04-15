Uzbekistan gets elected to UN ECOSOC Commission on Science and Technology for Development

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan was unanimously elected for the first time as a member of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for 2023-2026, said Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the United Nations.

Elections were held in ECOSOC on Wednesday to fill various vacancies in subsidiary and related bodies.

The 21 elected members of the commission, including Uzbekistan, were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office beginning on January 1, 2023.

The active involvement of Uzbekistan in the activities of the commission as its member will allow to get acquainted with the accumulated experience and best practices in the development, planning and forecasting of the most important global trends in science, technology and innovation.

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six principal organs of the UN System established by the UN Charter in 1945. It consists of 54 members of the United Nations elected by the General Assembly.

The Commission on Science and Technology for Development is one of the subsidiary bodies of ECOSOC. It was established in 1992 to provide qualified advisory assistance to the General Assembly and ECOSOC on topical scientific, technical, innovation and engineering issues.